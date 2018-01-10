Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

James Franco addresses allegations of sexual harassment, Michele Williams earned a LOT less than Mark Wahlberg in their new movie, and lots more Hollywood Stories coming at ya!

James Franco has addressed the sexual harassment allegations leveled at him recently on Twitter. During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Franco was asked about the accusations after he received criticism for wearing a #TimesUp pin in support of sexual harassment victims at the Golden Globes. Ally Sheedy said don’t ask me about what he did… but then took those tweets down. Wonder if we’ll hear more details from her?

It could very well be in the eye of the beholder… Franco may truly not know, and yet at the same time may have done something that upset her. As far as the question of why is she speaking up now, it’s because when women spoke up earlier, people rolled their eyes and didn’t take them seriously. Now, we’re in an era where people’s aren’t rolling their eyes, and they DO take these accusations seriously.

Michelle Williams reportedly earned only about 1% of Mark Wahlberg’s salary during reshoots for All The Money In The World, the movie that originally starred Kevin Spacey, but was then re-shot with Christopher Plummer. Williams said she was happy to come back in and do whatever it takes to get the movie a back on track, and she said you don’t even need to worry about paying me. So they paid her scale, like a thousand bucks. Mark Wahlberg, on the other hand, knew that they had the producers over the barrel, and he got $1.5 million to come back and re-shoot it.

Is this gender gap pay disparity, or is that an actor being a smart businessman and him having a better agent than she has? It’s certainly not the latter… both actors have the same agent.

The American Idol reboot will not feature bad auditions anymore?!? That’s the best part of the whole show!! Idol is scheduled to return on March 11th on ABC.

Roseanne Barr confirmed that her sitcom character will support Donald Trump in the upcoming Roseanne revival. If you know that story line of Roseanne, it makes sense that her character would support Trump.

Hugh Grant says he thought he did a really great job on the Golden Globes until he thought what Twitter was saying about him.

Tonya Harding was being interviewed by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain and it seems like Piers hasn’t even seen I, Tonya, because he doesn’t believe she was the victim in her story.

If you haven’t seen the movie (which we highly recommend), it’s clear that there is more than one victim in Tonya’s life. It very graphically depicted how she was the victim of abuse, not only by her mother, but by every relationship she experienced.

NBC says if players kneel during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, they will show it. When you are covering a live event, you are covering what’s happening. If there are players who choose to kneel, they will be shown. There have been some questions as to whether kneeling players should be shown

13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things will star in and produce a film franchise about Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister. The young woman is incredibly talented and smart, as is every single cast member on Stranger Things, which is streaming on Netflix now.

Kelly Clarkson is pro-spanking! She says she’s a good Southern girl, and Southern people just discipline in a different way.

Ed Sheeran is so obsessed with Heinz ketchup, he has a member of his entourage carry a bottle at all times.

Ellen Degeneres had Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep on her show, and they talked about how everyone thinks famous people all know eachother, but it doesn’t work that way.

