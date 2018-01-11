Possible new couple: Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner?!?! The rumor is that they’re dating after filming their new movie Love, Simon.

So the rumors that Michelle Williams was paid on $80 a day for re-shoots while Mark Walhberg was paid $1.5 million are TRUE!!!! Both are represented by the William Morris Endeavor but have different agents. They’re trying to defend themselves saying that Michelle agreed to do it for that price while Mark’s said he didn’t work for free. Some think Michelle should’ve been warned he was making that money.

James Franco looked uncomfortable on Late Night with Seth Meyers when the host asked the actor about Ally Sheedy. Well, I have a feeling he won’t be doing anymore interviews after the latest story that came out today. Five actresses have accused him of misconduct, one of whom says during the filming of a nude orgy scene, Franco “removed genital guards covering the actresses’ privates while simulating oral sex on them.”

Seal is calling out Oprah! He says Oprah Winfrey knew about Harvey Weinstein. He posted two photos of Oprah hanging out with Harvey and says she heard about the rumors, so she was part of the problem.

Ricky Martin is married to boyfriend Jwan Yosef. They’re officially married but will still have a big celebration. Ricky stars in upcoming The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff just broke up in December after five years together, but Jack has already moved on with a musician!

If you didn’t get to see Britney Spears perform in Vegas well, she’s just signed another deal to return but in 2019.

Nancy Kerrigan says she hasn’t seen I, Tonya… she says “I’m just busy living my life,” Kerrigan, 48, told The Boston Globe in an interview released Thursday, adding, “I was the victim. Like, that’s my role in this whole thing. That’s it.”

J.Lo (and Harlee Santos) are heading to Will & Grace! She will be in two different roles: as herself and her Shades of Blue character, detective Harlee Santos, ET confirms. Shades of Blue, of course, shares the same network (NBC) as Will & Grace.

Mariah Carey has released some t’shirts and mugs… it’s all over her New Year’s Eve performance were she said “they told me there would be tea.” $30 shirts/$20 mugs.