Fall Out Boy have released a music video for their new track “Wilson (Expensive Mistakes).” It’s the latest taste from the band’s forthcoming album M A N I A, which is set to be released on January 19.

The clip was shot in the style of an infomercial and features the band members peddling expensive, bizarre products including forearm replicas, purple skulls, and llama suits, between performance snippets.

Check out the new video, which contains explicit lyrics and adult content, at Radio.com.