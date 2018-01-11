(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Harvey Weinstein got pattycake-d in the face, a Backstreet Boy turns 40, and Barack Obama talks dad moves on the dance floor in today’s Hollywood Stories!

Harvey Weinstein was at a restaurant in Arizona, and a guy walked up to him and asked for a selfie. Weinstein declined, and the guy proceeded to give him a quick double slap to the face, accompanied by a torrent of profanity, all aimed at Weinstein. Why did the guy want a selfie with him in the first place? Was it a set up?

And Georgina Chapman, who is soon going to be Weinstein’s ex-wife, will reportedly be receiving an eight-figure divorce deal.

A.J. McLean of Backstreet Boys is just like the rest of us! He just turned 40, and he said all of a sudden, he forgets things and has to go for check ups with his doctor.

After the Kevin Spacey scandal blew up, Michelle Williams offered to reshoot their scenes for All The Money In The World for just $1,000 and expenses, while Mark Wahlberg got paid $1.5 million. Wahlberg and Williams share the same agent and they are represented by the same company. It was definitely mishandled. Williams’ agent should have said “It’s nice that she offered that, but she can’t do it.” The agent gets 10%, that’s what they’re supposed to do!!!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for quite some time, and the secret to their success is that they actually like each other, according to Nicole. “I think it’s commitment, and also just going I love you and I like you,” she said.

William Hung is not happy that the new incarnation of American Idol will not be doing the disaster auditions. “American Idol is known for its unique entertainment value, by having those necessary off-the-cuff, funky auditions. I would think less people will watch this,” he said.

Corey Feldman, who has launched a crusade against sexual abuse in Hollywood, has been accused of sexual battery. An LAPD spokesman was unable to confirm further details, other than that the report was filed earlier this week. TMZ says a woman filed the report alleging the former child actor had “grabbed her arse early in 2017.” Is this a shut him up effort?

Advance tickets for Black Panther are on sale, and Fandango says it’s the best-selling Marvel movie in the first 24 hours. Even the Lupita Nyong’o– who’s in the movie– couldn’t get tickets! Here’s the final trailer…

David Letterman has a new show on Netflix called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and his first guest is Barack Obama! The former president talks about how not to look like a dad when you dance.

Letterman didn’t shave that big beard for the new show. He said get used to it… this is who he is now.