By Robyn Collins

As if people weren’t already excited enough to have Will & Grace back on the air, now it has been revealed that Jennifer Lopez will make an appearance on the sitcom.

According to Billboard the multi-talented J-Lo will play herself, as well as her Shades of Blue character Detective Harlee Santos. The date for Lopez’s episode has not been set yet.

Will & Grace returned to television in Sept of 2017, ten years after its initial run of eight seasons.