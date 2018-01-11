Image courtesy XL Center

Abby Kimmelman, who plays Princess Anna in Disney on Ice Presents Frozen, called in to Gina J to talk about the show, which is happening at the XL Center in Hartford from Thursday January 11th to Monday January 15th.

Disney on Ice Presents Frozen brings the movie everyone knows and loves to the ice, along with more Disney favorites like Mickey and Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and our favorite Disney Princes and Princesses.

Get more details on Disney on Ice presents Frozen and purchase tickets at XLCenter.com, and hear Gina’s full interview with Abby– including the professional skater’s thoughts on the new film I, Tonya— right here: