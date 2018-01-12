It seems Justin from Ellington had a bit of trouble keeping up with Christine! How would you do? Play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

A Norwegian cruise line was hosting a music festival and they asked people attending not to do what with their pizza?

Have sex with it.

The new American Idol will not air bad auditions. One of their past contestants made a short career out of a bad audition when he sang ‘She Bangs.’ Who is he?

William Hung

Kirstie Alley is 66 today. What was her cha name on cheers?

Rebecca

According to a new study, a few months of what can make you look younger?

Yoga

A woman returned something to Costco on January 4th and they actually gave her a refund. what did she return.

A Christmas tree

