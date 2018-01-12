Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

For all of us in New England who love a lobster dinner, it’s the age old question – is it cruel to put a live lobster in boiling water? Yes. People say you can rub its belly and it will go to sleep. In Switzerland, they’ve banned the practice of putting the live lobster in the pot. They say the lobster has to be comfortably numb or stunned.

Uh oh. There’s trouble in Super Bowl land… It costs $5 million for a :30 second commercial and they are NOT sold out! There are still ten available – that’s $50 million in revenue! To put this in perspective, NBC just paid $7.6 billion for the rights to broadcast the Olympic games through 2032.

In Massachusetts, Jane Goodwin won the million dollar prize from Publishers Clearing House – yes, they knocked on her door with the giant check! And her husband purchased a $5 instant lottery ticket… and won another $1 million!

Scientists in Australia have developed an electronic pill for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) sufferers. You swallow it and it monitors the gas build-up in your stomach – you can watch it in real time on your phone via app!

When you’re a supplier to the House of Windsor, there are rules – no disclosure! And you certainly don’t write a book about it! Well, Queen Elizabeth’s bra fitter wrote book Storm in a D-cup. The company has been stripped of all royal business.

