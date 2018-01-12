By Gina J
Big Little Lies owned the Critics Choice Awards! And is Jack Antonoff dating Lorde? Get the details in today’s Dirty Laundry…

The 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards were last night and The Shape of Water won Best Picture … but it was Big Little Lies that dominated the awards show. James Franco was a no show because he was upset over the allegations that were made against him yesterday. He did win an award for Best Actor in a Comedy Film

sipa 20916065 Dirty Laundry: Big Little Lies Wins Big

Photos by JC Olivera/Sipa USA, Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA, F. Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Yesterday reports were that Jack Antonoff is already dating a musician after breaking up with Lena Dunham after 5 years…and rumors are that it’s Lorde!!! Jack co-wrote and produced Lorde’s album and they worked on most of it at Jack and Lena’s apartment. And Lena has deleted a tweet that she wrote about the two when they were recording:

“Ella & Jack worked on most of this album in our apartment and it was a privilege to watch her create and feed her little snacks.”

usatsi 10530413 Dirty Laundry: Big Little Lies Wins Big

Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tonya Harding’s manager has quit because she demanded $25K in fines for press questions about her past. Her manager pushed for the movie that has made her look like the victim.

Ryan Lochte’s and girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid have gotten married.

sipa 12753415 Dirty Laundry: Big Little Lies Wins Big

Photo by cdm) 2005 (Diversity)

There’s another sexual assault allegations made against Steven Seagal. And this time it’s from a woman that says she was a teen and he raped her when she was an extra on a movie in 1994. She has filed a police report with the LAPD — who confirmed they are investigating another case as well.

sipa 19034591 Dirty Laundry: Big Little Lies Wins Big

Photo Credit: © imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Is Britney Spears engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari? She posted a photo while on vacation and it does look like she has an engagement ring on.

sipa 20447020 Dirty Laundry: Big Little Lies Wins Big

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But just because you have a ring on “that finger” doesn’t mean you’re engaged…just ask Lindsay Lohan who was on Wendy Williams today and she has a ring on that finger but says she isn’t dating at all. Lindsay wants the title role in the upcoming “Batgirl” film and says “I’m discussing designing an island in Dubai at the World Islands … Lohan Island,” she said. “I’m out Trumping Trump!”

