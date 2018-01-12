Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Let’s go inside the Critics’ Choice Awards, find out why James Franco was not there, and more in today’s Hollywood Stories…

The Critics’ Choice Awards went down last night, and Olivia Munn took the stage to celebrate the year’s most critically acclaimed movies and shows.

The Shape Of Water won for Best Picture, Best Actor went to Gary Oldman, Best Actress went to Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, and Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya.

Best Young Actor/ Actress went to Brooklynn Prince for The Florida Project, which is a movie about homelessness. Take a listen to her adorable speech:

James Franco skipped the awards, and a source says he’s “in a really bad place.”

The L.A. Times published the accounts of five women who have accused Franco of sexual misconduct. One accuser who worked with the actor said that while filming a movie which involved an oral sex scene, he removed the safety guards on the set. When actors do a simulated sex scene, they wear covers (merkins) which the audience doesn’t see… Franco allegedly also removed the female covers during filming. And he would berate women who were supposed to do a topless scene, if they needed time before taking their top off. This follows a previous report where he forced a woman’s head down in his crotch.

Mira Sorvino said that despite feeling iced out of Hollywood after rejecting the sexual advances of Harvey Weinstein, she has since received a ton of good will and even movie offers. Good! She deserves it!!

Camila Cabello’s new album is out today, and it is fantastic! It’s available for streaming on iTunes and everywhere. It’s so cute when a young celebrity finds out that a huge star knows who they are, and is a big fan…. Elton John is a big fan of Camila’s!

Apparently, she flipped out that Elton John knew her name!

A whole bunch of anchors from CNN and other news outlets have repeated what our president said about immigrants. Just to be just to be clear here… they were actually saying the word, unedited, on CNN.

Megyn Kelly said that fat shaming helped keep her weight in check when she was younger. She said to her stepfather “If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say where are you going fat ass? And it works.”

Wonder what Lindsay Lohan is up to? She has a nightclub, she’s opening another night club, and she’s going to build her own island! That’s what she told Wendy Williams.

Welcome… to Lohan Island!