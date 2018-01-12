Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships, offering his male perspective.

This week, it’s all about the latest episode The Bachelor! And no one better than franchise alum Matt Munson to break it all down with Gina!

Matt is finding it odd to experience the show from a viewer’s perspective after having been on the show. “Last season I was watching my friends and it was this whole experience being lived again. I mean, some moments are cool, but… I wanna like Arie, I do.”

Some fans were against Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the choice for this season’s Bachelor. Gina went in neutral because she hadn’t watched his original season. However, she’s not impressed yet. “I’m so bored with him. I feel like I know nothing about him.”

“I thought the guy was gonna be a lot of fun to watch, there was gonna be a lot of depth to him, but two episodes in and we’re not really learning anything about him,” Matt added.

Meanwhile, we’re certainly getting to know all of the girls, who are seemingly all “lookalike blondes.” And they are getting on everyone’s nerves.

Arie’s first one-on-one date with Becca had Gina all fired up. “She was the one that made out with the jewelry, Rachel Zoe dresses, and Christian Louboutin shoes. My dream is to have a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes!”

And she wondered if Matt got to keep all the gifts he got during his season. “Yeah, I got shoes, I got a couple different things. You saw Bryan on my season get that watch — he still wears it!”

Then there was Krystal. She met the parents on her first one-on-one date, which usually happens at the end of the season. Both Gina and Matt thought it was too soon, but Arie’s parents loved her.

Gina was not impressed. “I don’t like her — ever since she stepped out of the car! I think she’s fake. She drives me crazy.”

And of course, she already had her rose, but she stole Arie away from the other girls — TWICE! And Bibiana told her off.

“I can tell you from experience that doubling down on your time with [the bachelor] is taboo – you don’t go there. There’s a certain etiquette to this whole thing,” Matt warns.

So perhaps Krystal will have to dial it back a bit if she wants to stick around for awhile.

This season is off to a bit of a slow start, but hopefully, it’ll pick up some steam. And Gina and Matt will be here to recap next week’s episode!