(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The music world is saddened by its’ unexpected and sudden loss of 90’s band, The Cranberries front runner, Dolores O’Riordan. Family of the 46 year old requests privacy at this difficult time in their life. Dolores is most known for her chart toppers, “Zombie”, and “Linger”, and was recently in the studio recording some new music in London. CNN highlights the singer worked on two solo albums while on hiatus from the band, reuniting in 2009, and had plans to tour in 2017, but cancelled plans due to back pain. She and her husband of 20 years went their separate ways in 2014, and leaves behind three children.