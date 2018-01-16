Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A Connecticut Army vet had lingering stomach pain for years following surgery. After four years, doctors went in and found a scalpel, sideways, in the lower abdominal area… he sued.

Walmart has pulled from its website a t-shirt that seemed to encourage the lynching of news people. The shirt reads, “rope, tree, journalist – some assembly required.”

Chris Brown posted a photo on Instagram of his 3-year-old daughter snuggling with his pet monkey. But owning a monkey is illegal in California, so the animal has been seized.

In a California restaurant this weekend, one person accused another of stealing their cell phone. That’s when everyone in the restaurant began brawling – twenty people in all. The phone was in the restaurant’s lost-n-found bin the entire time.

A dictionary in Australia named the 2017 word of the year: milkshake duck – it is when you put somebody up on a pedestal and then you find out they’re, say, racist and they lose all credibility.

Survey on office etiquette: Is it okay to play music without headphones? 94% said no. Is it okay to eat smelly food at your desk, like tuna? Most said no. 66% people said you should hold in your gas and “let it go” elsewhere…

