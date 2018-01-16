It’s a girl for Kim and Kanye! Plus Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin go public, Sam Rockwell drops an f-bomb, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry…

Kim Kardashian West and husband, Kanye West, have welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate. Kim was at there for the birth and was the first person to hold the baby. Kanye was in the delivery room behind a curtain. No name has been announced yet.

In other Kardashian news… Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, got plastic surgery on her ear lobes(!) to make them smaller.

My Sunshine A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:39am PST

My Sunshine A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:48am PST

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova posted the first photos of their twins Nicholas and Lucy. They welcomed the babies last month.

Dolores O’Riordan, 46, from the Cranberries passed away suddenly over the weekend and sales of her albums have skyrocketed!

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin went public with their relationship this weekend… they were together in Malibu walked around for everyone to see… the two have been pretty private with their relationship.

Danica Patrick has officially confirmed what we already knew… she’s dating Aaron Rodgers!

Mad Men star January Jones is dating The Bachelor star Nick Viall, according to a source.

Seal is under criminal investigation for sexual battery, just one week after he publicly encouraged sexual abuse victims to come forward… but he denies any wrongdoing.

Aziz Ansari has also been accused of sexual assault by a woman who claims he repeatedly got sexually aggressive with her despite her protestations.

Mark Wahlberg donated the $1.5 million he made for his reshoots on All the Money in the World in Michelle William’s name to the “Times up” fund… after the outcry that he made more than Michelle Williams. And his agency WME — which also represents Williams — is donating $500,000 as well.

Dennis Rodman got a DUI this weekend after he was driving like a maniac and blaring music from his car before being pulled over. He’s on probation so will he be heading to jail?

Sam Rockwell dropped the f-bomb on Saturday Night Live this weekend… yeah, I was dropping it after watching the ending to the movie he stars in, 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri… Lady Bird had another bad ending… Get Out was a messed up movie, too, lol

Weekend box office:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $28.1 million

2. The Post $19.3 million (Meryl Steep, Tom Hanks)

3. The Commuter $13.7 million (Liam Neeson)