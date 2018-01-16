By Gina J
Filed Under:aziz ansari, Dolores O'Riordan, kanye west, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, seal, SNL

It’s a girl for Kim and Kanye! Plus Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin go public, Sam Rockwell drops an f-bomb, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry…

Kim Kardashian West and husband, Kanye West, have welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate. Kim was at there for the birth and was the first person to hold the baby. Kanye was in the delivery room behind a curtain. No name has been announced yet.

In other Kardashian news… Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, got plastic surgery on her ear lobes(!) to make them smaller.

My Sunshine

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

My Sunshine

A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova posted the first photos of their twins Nicholas and Lucy. They welcomed the babies last month.

cranberries laura farr sipa usa today Dirty Laundry: Kim & Kanye Welcome Baby Girl

Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

Dolores O’Riordan, 46, from the Cranberries passed away suddenly over the weekend and sales of her albums have skyrocketed!

usatsi 10245891 edited 1 Dirty Laundry: Kim & Kanye Welcome Baby Girl

Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK & Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin went public with their relationship this weekend… they were together in Malibu walked around for everyone to see… the two have been pretty private with their relationship.

sipa 20647272 Dirty Laundry: Kim & Kanye Welcome Baby Girl

Photo Credit: AdMedia

Danica Patrick has officially confirmed what we already knew… she’s dating Aaron Rodgers!

Mad Men star January Jones is dating The Bachelor star Nick Viall, according to a source.

seal sthanlee b mirador sipa usa today1 Dirty Laundry: Kim & Kanye Welcome Baby Girl

Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

Seal is under criminal investigation for sexual battery, just one week after he publicly encouraged sexual abuse victims to come forward… but he denies any wrongdoing.

usatsi 10531012 Dirty Laundry: Kim & Kanye Welcome Baby Girl

Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Aziz Ansari has also been accused of sexual assault by a woman who claims he repeatedly got sexually aggressive with her despite her protestations.

sipa 21855530 Dirty Laundry: Kim & Kanye Welcome Baby Girl

(Photo by David Longendyke/Globe Photos/Sipa USA)

Mark Wahlberg donated the $1.5 million he made for his reshoots on All the Money in the World in Michelle William’s name to the “Times up” fund… after the outcry that he made more than Michelle Williams. And his agency WME — which also represents Williams — is donating $500,000 as well.

Dennis Rodman got a DUI this weekend after he was driving like a maniac and blaring music from his car before being pulled over. He’s on probation so will he be heading to jail?

Sam Rockwell dropped the f-bomb on Saturday Night Live this weekend… yeah, I was dropping it after watching the ending to the movie he stars in, 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriLady Bird had another bad ending… Get Out was a messed up movie, too, lol

jumanji Dirty Laundry: Kim & Kanye Welcome Baby Girl

Image courtesy Sony Pictures

Weekend box office:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $28.1 million
2. The Post $19.3 million (Meryl Steep, Tom Hanks)
3. The Commuter $13.7 million (Liam Neeson)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Storm Center - Closings and Delays
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live