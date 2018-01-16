Photo: Gustavo Cuevas / Sipa / USA Today

A sad and sudden loss in music as Dolores O’Riordan has passed. Plus, Lindsay Lohan is trying to make a comeback. And Annaliese faces another fear on The Bachelor. More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan has died at age 46 in London. Her body was found in a hotel. She’d been struggling with depression and back pain. They had been working on new music and were planning a tour. And back in 2015, she was featured on The Bachelorette with The Cranberries.

Last night on The Bachelor, Annaliese had to face her fear of dogs; she’d had a traumatic childhood experience.

Danica Patrick has admitted that she is indeed dating Aaron Rodgers. But unfortunately, she’s a Bears fan… guess she’s gonna have to root for the Packers now.

Lifetime is planning a movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called Harry and Meghan: The Royal Love Story.

Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback. She’s launching a makeup line. And she’s working on Lohan Island in Dubai… she’s clean and sober and apparently angling to become Batgirl in the next movie.

Sharon Stone was on CBS Sunday Morning and was asked if she’d ever faced any harassment.

On @CBSSunday, @sharonstone was asked if she's ever faced any sort of harassment/assault while she's been in the entertainment business. This was her reaction….. pic.twitter.com/WdCXVvgxfK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 14, 2018

Saudi Arabia lifted a 35 year ban on movie theaters, and started screening children’s movies. The first one was The Emoji Movie.

Paris Jackson picked up some hitchhikers and she even took them to a fast food restaurant. They repaid her generosity by… stealing her debit card.

Will Ferrell showed up at the Australian Open. John McEnroe called Will out to interview winner, Roger Federer.

And Jimmy Kimmel had some friends who were in Hawaii after that whole false alarm went down…