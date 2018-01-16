By Christine Lee
My son, future sports broadcasting hall of famer with some guy. (lol)

I was minding my business eating take-out sushi in the middle of the day when I got this text message from my 15 year old son, “Mom, guess what I did?”

My brain instantly turned mushier than the green wasabi paste on my plastic take-out dish.

“What??” I frantically replied.

And then, the dreaded ‘three-dots’ appeared.

After an agonizing ETERNITY of about 30 seconds he FINALLY responded.

img 0038 My Teen Just Did the Most Teenager Thing Ever.

Phew, false alarm! (Backstory: My oldest wants to go into sports broadcasting so I told him to be proactive and just start covering teams online. Seems he took his old moms’ advice.)

Crisis averted. Now I can go back to my sushi, except I think I may add some sake to my meal. It’s 5-o-clock somewhere….(dot, dot, dot.)

