(ABC/Paul Hebert) ARIE LUYENDYK JR., JACQUELINE, REBEKAH, MAQUEL, LAUREN B., BIBIANA, KRYSTAL, TIA, MARIKH, CHRIS HARRISON

A trip to Napa, some female wrestling and a party with pups was just another week with Arie on The Bachelor. We talk about Bekah’s status as a favorite and if her age will – and should – play a part in her chances to stick around until the end.

Catch up with all things Bachelor all season long! Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter!