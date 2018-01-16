Listen all this week for your chance to call in and win a $100 gift card to Stop and Shop to experience low prices and to help you with your New Year’s resolutions of healthy eating and budgeting!

For your chance to call-in and win, tune in to Gina J all this week starting at 2pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a $100 gift card.

The January issue of Savory, is now available at Stop & Shop, and its free!

Find fast, fresh and easy recipes along with articles, tips and videos at Savoryonline.com!