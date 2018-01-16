Image courtesy Mohegan Sun

Walk The Moon is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, January 20th and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here… PLUS, you could win a Meet and Greet with the band!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Mike Kelley all this week starting at 10am. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show, and qualify for the chance to meet the band!

