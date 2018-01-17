Lynn from West Hartford went up against Christine… and how’d she do? Find out and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is 37 today. What was the name of the Broadway play that put him on the map?

Hamilton

On this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live host Sam Rockwell dropped what?

The ‘F’ bomb

Hawaii was terrified this past Saturday because of what?

A false alert for a missile threat.

Lindsay Lohan is designing her own what in Dubai?

Island

Name two of the three new judges on the American Idol reboot?

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!