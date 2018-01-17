Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The new Woody Allen movie is A Rainy Day in New York and Timothée Chalamet is donating his entire salary to organizations in the fight against sexual harassment. There are several stars cast in that movie who are doing that, including Selena Gomez. Some stars are refusing to work with him.

Perhaps the most famous car chase in movie history was the dark green Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the movie Bullet. The car has reemerged and appears at the Detroit Auto Show. It’s THE one, complete with the dents and bullet holes! And Steve McQueen right until the day he died tried to buy the car, but the guy who got it said, “Sorry.”

Contrasting climates all over the globe today… while the temperature in Moscow this morning was minus 88 degrees–eyelashes freeze with the blink of an eye at that temp–meanwhile, at the Australian Tennis Open, the mercury hit 110! The pros want the roof closed at the venue because it’s too hot.

At Fiddler’s Creek Golf Club in Naples, Florida, a burmese python wrapped itself around a ten foot alligator! Imagine golfing and coming across this?!?! As the snake was squeezing the life out of the gator, it managed to duck into a water way, so we don’t know who won!

Home delivery of marijuana is coming to Nevada where recreational use is now legal – imagine picking up the phone and you get an ounce delivered to you?! (And Gary came up with the perfect name — Doober! LOL!)

Creative guy from London tried to get away without paying the baggage fee by putting on eight pairs of pants and ten shirts on all at once and getting on the plane! The plan backfired – they wouldn’t let him on board.

A 45-year-old woman from Ireland makes a living as a professional Captain Jack Sparrow impersonator. And the pirate thing resonates with her because she decided to marry a pirate… in this case, the ghost of a 300-year-old pirate named Jack T. She got a Shaman priest, sailed out to international waters and married the pirate….?

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.