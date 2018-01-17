Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today

It’s Baby #3, Girl #2 for Kim and Kanye! Plus, Justin Timberlake describes his ‘Woods-y’ new sound, and Trump wins some self-proclaimed awards. Read all about it in today’s Hollywood Stories…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their baby girl via surrogate at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. The 37-year-old reality star was in the room with the surrogate while she gave birth, and was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the newborn… we all know how important that is.

This is Kim and Kanye’s third child. Their daughter North is almost 5 and their son Saint is almost 2… any guesses as to what they’ll name this one?

Matt Damon apologized for his past comments about sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement, but then continued to act like a dummy immediately after that.

He wants to go along for the ride? The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements are just a ride?

Justin Timberlake talked about the diverse sound of his new album, Man of the Woods, which he describes as “Modern Americana with 808s.”

Donald Trump has been claiming he will present his Fake News Awards to the media soon, which Stephen Colbert had some fun with:

Camila Cabello– the hottest thing in the country right now– answered a great rapid fire quiz session. Now we know everything from her biggest celeb crush to her fav junk food:

She’s adorable!

Did you know that our president has something in common with Homer Simpson? Homer also weighs 239 pounds… and also had an interesting trip to the doctor.

Have you heard of Alana Evans? She’s a former porn star and friend of another former porn star, Stormy Daniels. Stormy claims she was in a hotel room with Donald Trump in 2006, and was paid off to keep quiet about it. Alana told the Today show that Stormy and Trump called her, to try to get her to participate in a threesome!

Thanks very much… that vision is implanted in our brains forever now.