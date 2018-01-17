Image courtesy Live Nation

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018 is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Following the success of last year’s “Best Time Ever” tour, which sold out multiple shows across the country, The KIDZ BOP Kids are hitting the road again in 2018! KIDZ BOP, the #1 kids’ music brand, and Live Nation have announced the launch of the all-new North American Tour, “KIDZ BOP Live 2018.” The tour announcement coincides with the release of KIDZ BOP 37, the latest album in the best-selling music series. The summer leg of the all-new tour kicks off in Toronto on June 1 and will hit more than 30 cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Tickets for spring & summer dates of the “KIDZ BOP Live 2018” tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 19 at LiveNation.com.

Tickets are going on sale Friday, January 19th through livenation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J this week starting at 2pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a four-pack of tickets to see the show!