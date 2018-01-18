Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!
A piece of spoiled Mediterranean fruit and Aziz Ansari
Name two bad dates
Tasers and the Vikings/Saints game
Name two things with a shocking end
Jumanji
What’s a political incorrect way to refer to a Jewish person named Manji.
Johnny Walker
Name a brand a scotch and what Johnny often becomes if he owns a Mitsubishi Mirage.
He’s now designing pregnancy tests
What is that guy in Hawaii who sent out the false missile alert doing right now?
Golf carts and porn star, Stormy Daniels
Name things Donald Trump enjoys riding
Comments
Gary CraigMore from Gary Craig