By Gary Craig
Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

A piece of spoiled Mediterranean fruit and Aziz Ansari 
Name two bad dates 

Tasers and the Vikings/Saints game
Name two things with a shocking end 

Jumanji 
What’s a political incorrect way to refer to a Jewish person named Manji. 

Johnny Walker
Name a brand a scotch and what Johnny often becomes if he owns a Mitsubishi Mirage. 

He’s now designing pregnancy tests 
What is that guy in Hawaii who sent out the false missile alert doing right now?

Golf carts and porn star, Stormy Daniels
Name things Donald Trump enjoys riding 

