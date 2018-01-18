Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

A piece of spoiled Mediterranean fruit and Aziz Ansari

Name two bad dates

Tasers and the Vikings/Saints game

Name two things with a shocking end

Jumanji

What’s a political incorrect way to refer to a Jewish person named Manji.

Johnny Walker

Name a brand a scotch and what Johnny often becomes if he owns a Mitsubishi Mirage.

He’s now designing pregnancy tests

What is that guy in Hawaii who sent out the false missile alert doing right now?

Golf carts and porn star, Stormy Daniels

Name things Donald Trump enjoys riding