Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Giada De Laurentis–the granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer–is a TV chef featured on the Today Show. She has her own show as well. She was seen with Matt Lauer on the beach in Barbados at a time when he was married. Her connection to Lauer will cost her future Today Show appearances. Anyone associated with him is being scrubbed from the show, including executive producer Don Nash. All of the new Today Show producers are women. And NBC is bringing back Katie Couric to host the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies. They say it’s highly unusual for a show that is currently number one to dump its producer.

The Trump book, Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff has already sold half a million copies, including a record 190,000 actual hard covers, which in this day is quite a lot.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino made good money on MTV’s Jersey Shore back in the day… but the problem was, he never declared it on his income tax. He will plead guilty today to tax evasion.

Emma Gonzalez is 81-years-old. She’s been a waitress at a restaurant in State College, PA for 61 years. She had her final shift last night.

A boys was rescued off the coast of Australia… by a drone which dropped a life raft! The video is remarkable.

Speaking of rescues, in the heavy brush of the Outback in Australia a 17-year-old went missing and police concluded the search would be hopeless. His father went to the airport and gave a helicopter pilot $1000 to go up and take a look. The boy–still in his crashed car–was found in under ten minutes.

A family in St. Louis hired a professional photographer to take family portraits. The session cost $250. But when they reviewed the pics the photos were so retouched, the family appeared to be robot figures!

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.