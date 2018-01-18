Stormy Daniels (Walker/ABACAUSA.COM/TNS/Sipa USA)

The porn star who alleges she had an affair with Trump back in 2006 has spilled all sorts of dirty deets! Plus, Justin Timberlake talks about that whole “Wardrobe Malfunction” debacle from 2004. And Ellen Pompeo fights to close the wage gap! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee.

U2 and Elton John are headed to the GRAMMYs to help celebrate the awards’ 60th Anniversary in New York City! And Elton will sing a duet with Miley Cyrus. They will pay tribute to ‘Rocket Man’!

Katie Couric is gonna host the Olympic Opening ceremonies. More in the Lighter Side of the News about the pariah that is Matt Lauer and the blood bath that is NBC!

As we know, Justin Timberlake is performing at halftime at the Super Bowl and he says he made peace with Janet Jackson after the whole 2004 “Wardrobe Malfunction” debacle. He said, “It wasn’t too much of a conversation. It was just one of those things where you’re like, ‘yeah, it happened’ and we won’t do that again.”

What has irked a lot of people, including Christine, is that no one has done anything about Janet’s side of the story. We haven’t heard anyone apologize to her, for her. He’s getting another chance to perform… it just feels so one-sided. It’s just kind of upsetting.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been offered up to 5 million for the first photos of their new daughter, but they have rejected them all. They’ll post the photos themselves when they are ready. Meanwhile, they say they haven’t came up with a name yet.

In Touch Weekly has a bombshell of a story – they did an interview with Stormy Daniels in 2011, the porn star who alleges she slept with Donald Trump in 2006… yes, he was married to Melania and she’d just had their son, Baron! The story includes details, including the size of IT, said the sex was nothing special, that he called her Honey Bunny, and called her ten times after the incident wanting her to come back, and had a copy of her latest porn and wanted her to sign it! He chased her around the room in his undies… and he compared Stormy to his daughter, Ivanka. 😩

He’s made these weird comments about his daughter before and he even talked about whether Ivanka should be on the cover of Playboy or not…

And by the way, that Fire and Fury book… coming to a TV near you! They are turning it into a series.

Ellen Pompeo has renewed her contract for seasons 15 and 16 of Grey’s Anatomy, making her the highest paid actress in TV at record $20 million per year. She’s fought hard to get the pay she deserves, speaking out on the income disparity and the gender gap. She said, “But the truth is, anybody can be good on a show season one and two. Can you be good 14 years later? Now, that’s a f****n’ skill.” Read her whole story here! And as sidebar — at the time, co-star Patrick Dempsey wouldn’t help her negotiate, but later he came back and encouraged her.

Everybody needs to read THIS article. @EllenPompeo is a brilliant badass.

The SAG Awards are this Sunday on TNT. Allison Janney is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya – she was recently at the Golden Globes with Tonya Harding and says there’s a funny story about Tonya being on the red carpet not recognizing Sharon Stone and saying “a nice lady helped me.” Here’s the clip…

Vanessa Lachey says her husband Nick Lachey is sexy… when he changes diapers. She commended single mothers and adds that he probably changes more diapers than she does.