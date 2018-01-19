Donna from East Longmeadow took up the challenge against Christine! Find out how she did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Paris Jackson recently picked up a couple hitchhikers, brought them to a fast food restaurant, and they repaid her by stealing her debit card. How many brothers does she have?

Two

Katy Perry redeemed herself at Medieval Times after a traumatic experience there when she was a kid. Name the 1996 movie where Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick get into an epic knight fight at Medieval Times!

Cable Guy

In 1920, Prohibition began. How long were Americans NOT freely allowed to booze it up before this was fixed? Was it 13 or 30 years?

Thirteen

A dad found his missing son and saved his life by hiring what?

Helicopter

Actress Ellen Pompeo is getting $20 million for two more seasons of what show?

Grey’s Anatomy

