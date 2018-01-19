Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The coca part of the coca leaf is used in Coca-Cola (and yes, the original version did contain a small amount of cocaine)! Consumers drink 1.9 billion servings of Coca-Cola every day. The company produces 21 different brands of drinks worldwide. Warren Buffett owns 10% of the company. His shares of just that 10% are worth $16.7 billion!

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti is one of the most famous bottles of burgundy. Depending on the vintage, one bottle goes for $20,000! Goldman Sachs president David Solomon has seven of them in his collection… at least he USED to! Police believe his assistant stole them and resold each one of them, totalling $1.2 million!

Here’s a Super Bowl update! We of course have Justin Timberlake performing at halftime. P!nk will do the National Anthem. Leslie Odom Jr. is performing America the Beautiful. Dave Matthews Band is performing The Night Before concert and Sting will do the tailgate show.

For the first time in history on board his Airbus 321, the Pope married two flight attendants! Imagine saying, “We were married by the Pope!”

A Dixie Cup used by Elvis before a concert in Oklahoma City in 1956 will be auctioned. As of this morning (1/19), bidding was up to $1300.

Australians proposed a new law to cut down on highway trucking accidents — to have long-haul truckers wear a shock collar to zap them if they fall asleep.

The Church of Satan released a statement this week saying the salvation mankind will be the new era of sex. The church says humans will be able to exercise their darkest fantasies.

A woman in Fresno, CA was complaining of stomach pains. She went to the bathroom and a foot long ~something was still stuck coming out of her… she went to the ER and doctors removed a five foot long tapeworm!

