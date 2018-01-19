Photo Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

We haven’t had a good, old-fashioned presidential sex scandal in 20 years, which is probably why people are so eager to jump on this titillating Stormy Daniels story. “Mother Jones” magazine has new alleged details about her affair with Donald Trump.

She said he once made her sit and watch Shark Week with him for three hours.

Shark Week. That’s HAWT.

Another time, Trump asked Stormy to spank him with an issue of “Forbes” magazine– an issue that HE was on the cover of.

But he wasn’t alone. He shared that cover with Donald Jr. and Ivanka. EWWWW.

Somebody's been a naughty boy. pic.twitter.com/Jtvk7NaINd — Christine Lee (@ChristineLeeTIC) January 19, 2018

Just when you thought it couldn’t get more twisted we learn he also begged for a spanking from Ms. Daniels with an Ellen “Time” cover.

Trump even asked for a booty-on-booty ass-cracking featuring a bare-bummed Kim Kardashian.

And the most salacious, indecent, crude, lewd, vulgar, dirty, filthy magazine whallop request— Gary Craig’s “Hartford” magazine cover. OH. MY. GAWD.

Ok, the Ellen, Kim K and Gary Craig magazine covers never touched Trump’s butt. But Stormy says that Forbes cover really did. And the Shark Week thing is legit.

Damn, someone’s been a naughty boy!