(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The possible Donald trump sex scandal keeps getting stranger! And why did Justin Timberlake name his new album Man of the Woods? Find out in today’s Hollywood Stories…

Donald Trump’s story gets more salacious as we continue on. A new report from the Wall Street Journal claims that Trump once asked Stormy Daniels– the former porn star who was allegedly paid a hundred and thirty thousand dollars to keep quiet before the 2016 election– to be spanked with an issue of Forbes magazine that had him on the cover… along with his kids, Donald Jr. and Ivanka. He also asked Stormy, allegedly, to watch three hours of Shark Week with him. It just keeps getting weirder and weirder!

It looks like Sharon Osborne is defending James Franco. TMZ the paparazzi caught up with her to ask if she thought Franco should skip the Oscars, and she said he should go… with his thing hanging out. She doesn’t mince words.

A British tabloid says Scarlett Johansson will get paid $25 million for the Black Widow movie, which will probably make her the highest paid actress for a single movie.

Justin Timberlake’s new album is called Man of the Woods, a title he came up with after finding out the real meaning of his son Silas’ name. He Googled his son’s name, and it turns out Silas means “man of the woods.” Timberlake said his son and his wife Jessica Biel really inspired all the music on the album.

The 2018 GRAMMYs will take a few minutes to honor the victims lost to gun violence and terrorism at various live music events over the course of the past year, according to the Recording Academy’s post from yesterday. Specifically, this special tribute will reunite three of the artists who participated in the festival in Las Vegas. The GRAMMYs are coming up at the end of the month.

You know it’s going to be an absolutely emotional moment. Kim Kardashian slammed her ex-brother in law Lamar Odom on Twitter yesterday, over recent comments that he knew his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was over “when she was on her second or third NBA player.” Kim replied to him “or second or third brothel,” because everyone knew what he was getting up to.

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Are the tables turning? A male Megyn Kelly staffer was fired after reporting toxic and demeaning work culture on her show. This guy has been a writer for quite some time, he wrote for The Daily Show, so he’s been around. He wrote a memo that was released to the Daily Mail, which said “I’m sad to say the executive incompetence continues, as does the abusive treatment, the maddening hypocrisy, the staggering inefficiencies, deficient communication, relentless scapegoating.” He sent the memo, and then he was fired. An NBC News reps says that the two women involved are being attacked unfairly.

Jimmy Kimmel always goes to kids to find out what’s going on in the country. He wanted to know what they thought of Donald Trump’s first year as president.

Saving the world from harmony… the Donald Trump way!