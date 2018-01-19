Filed Under:Chicago West, kanye west, Kim Kardashian
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s new baby daughter has a name. As Frank Sinatra would say, she’s my kind of town.

Related: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Baby Girl

The high-profile couple has revealed that the little girl is named after one of the greatest loves of Kanye’s life: his hometown of Chicago.

On her website, Kardashian simply posted “Chicago West” in big block letters along with the details of her birth, including the baby’s birth weight of 7lbs 6oz.

See the post here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Yeah It’s A Snow Day!
THE BACHELOR PADcast

Listen Live