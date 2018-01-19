The legendary actress known for The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show spoke with Craig and Company in 2001 around the release of her TV movie Like Mother Like Son: The Strange Story of Sante and Kenny Kimes.

She’d also been a crusader in fundraising and awareness for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Sadly, we lost Mary in 2017. But her legacy will live on through her work–both on and off screen–forever.

Listen to the complete interview with Craig and Company’s Fame Files!