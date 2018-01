The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

9 AM

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

THE REASON-Hoobastank

COLLIDE-Howie Day

A THOUSAND YEARS-Vanessa Carlton

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

IRIS-Goo Goo Dolls

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE-Bruno Mars

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

DAUGHTERS-John Mayer

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

MR. KNOW IT ALL-Kelly Clarkson

MR. JONES-Counting Crows

10 AM

COUNTING BLUE CARS-Dishwalla

MILES-Phillip Phillips

CLOSER-Conor Maynard

LIFE AFTER YOU-Daughtry

HOLD BACK THE RIVER-James Bay

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY-Katy Perry

PUSH-Matchbox 20

LITTLE LION MAN-Mumford & Sons

SEND MY LOVE-Adele

HEARTS ON FIRE-Gavin James

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

POMPEII-Bastille

11 AM

WONDER-Natalie Merchant

FEEL IT STILL-Portugal The Man

TOO MUCH TO ASK-Naill Horan

NO ROOTS-Alice Merton

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

LATCH-Sam Smith

OVER MY HEAD-The Fray

THUNDER-Imagine Dragons

SOAK UP THE SUN-Sheryl Crow

AHEAD OF MYSELF-X Ambassadors

MEET VIRGINIA-Train|

LONELY NO MORE-Rob Thomas

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!