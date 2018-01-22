Dan from East Hartford took the challenge, but was he a match for Christine? Find out how he did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Steve Perry is 68 today. Which group was he the lead singer for?

Journey

Which song ended The Sopranos series?

‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey

This obsession with celebrities running for office has officially jumped the shark. Who now says they could win a Senate seat or become the Governor of Florida?

Hulk Hogan

A lifeguard drone in Australia saved two kids from drowning by dropping what?

Life rafts

According to a new survey, 10% of your coworkers do this in the bathroom. What is it?

They eat while sitting on the toilet

