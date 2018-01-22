Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

We track the popularity of names every year and presidential names are always popular. For example, between 2008-2009, the name Barack skyrocketed for boys. However, the name Donald has DROPPED 50% in popularity. And the boys’ names that make the most money are Oscar and George. Names that make the least money are Jack and Jacob. Money makers for girls? Lily and Isabella. Least? Olivia and Jessica.

Money Magazine with the annual ‘Best Community to Live In’ pick for each state. In Connecticut? Manchester. Chosen for affordability, quality of life, and easy commute.

In North Carolina, a man won the police-sponsored charity donut eating contest. And when police later responded to a break-in at Dunkin Donuts and reports of a man who just robbed the donuts, they were surprised to find their donut eating champion. Guess he didn’t get enough… LOL.

Drunk Philadelphia football fans have been falling from light poles by accident, so last night police greased the poles to prevent climbing. Fans are calling them the Crisco Cops.

Here’s a glimpse into the life of Rod Stewart who lives with his wife Penny Lancaster and their daughters in Beverly Hills and Palm Beach. Their daughters have dogs and if the dogs track anything on to the carpet inside, Rod goes out to the lawn, recovers their poop and places it under the seats of their daughters’ cars. Ewww!

Wanted! A new driver for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile! Food and lodging is included. You drive coast to coast. Salary is not listed, but described as competitive.

