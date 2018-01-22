Photo Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

The color was back on the Red Carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. At the Golden Globes a few weeks ago, everyone wore black in solidarity and their #TimesUp pins… but this time there was red, there were sparkles, there were sequins, and feathers, see-through… there was everything you could imagine.

For the first time ever, the show had a host (Kristen Bell) and there were lots of winners, including Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Three cheers for @3Billboards! Congratulations again for taking home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/nIqr2swygf — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

No one was surprised when Gary Oldman won for in his role as Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour… but he got a little emotional.

How crazy awesome did Allison Janney look in that skintight silver snake dress??? And she won for Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya… it was well deserved.

No surprises for television– Sterling K. Brown won for This Is Us and Clair Foy won for The Crown. William H. Macy won for Shameless… and it was a beautiful moment when Julia Louis-Dreyfus won for Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep, and the whole cast went up, just days after Julia finished chemo and beat her cancer.

Actor in a Movie or Miniseries went to Alexander Skarsgard for Big Little Lies, and Nicole Kidman won for the very same show. She had a pretty cool speech about how long she’s been in the business, and how long she can stay in the business.

Aziz Ansari skipped the SAG Awards, but James Franco actually attended last night, though he was incognito. On the Red Carpet, Alison Brie– who happens to be married to James’ brother Dave– commented on the allegations swirling around her brother-in-law.

Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, called out James Franco at the LA Women’s March over the weekend.

She’s referring to James Franco wearing the #TimesUp pin at the Golden Globes.

Ed Sheeran and his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are now engaged. He posted an Instagram picture over the weekend of himself and his soon-to-be wife.

Kim Kardashian announced her new daughter’s name, Chicago West. They’re going to call her Chi (pronounced like “shy”).

Matt Lauer Lauer’s been kicked out of his home in the Hamptons by his wife. He has no place to live… Where will he go?

Abby Lee Miller– the Dance Mom– scored early prison release, after serving less than half of her fraud sentence. Will she get her show back?

Olivia Munn texted Anna Faris to deny a rumor that she’s dating her ex-husband Chris Pratt, and Anna replied “You are so sweet to text I love you. Girls can be friends in this town. Don’t try to make something out of nothing.”

On Watch What Happens Live, Diddy complained that no one remembers he performed the infamous Super Bowl with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson!

Justin, of course, is coming back for this year’s Halftime show. As for Diddy… honestly, we really did forget he performed at that show. Yikes!