4 great shows! 1 great price! And all this week, we’re giving you the chance to listen and win a 2018 Country Megaticket!
The 2018 Country Megaticket presented by Pennzoil features 4 great shows, 1 great price! The Megaticket includes:
- Jason Aldean with Luke Combs & Lauren Alaina on May 25th at XFinity Theatre
- Rascal Flatts with Dan & Shay and Carly Pearce on June 8th at XFinity Theatre
- Miranda Lambert with Little Big Town on July 20th at XFinity Theatre
- Lady Antebellum with Darius Rucker on July 28th at XFinity Theatre
Tickets go on sale Friday January 26th at 10am at Megaticket.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000, for a limited time only, but we want you to win them right here.
Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J this week starting at 2pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of Country Megatickets!
