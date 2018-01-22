By Gina J
Image courtesy Live Nation

4 great shows! 1 great price! And all this week, we’re giving you the chance to listen and win a 2018 Country Megaticket!

The 2018 Country Megaticket presented by Pennzoil features 4 great shows, 1 great price!  The Megaticket includes:

  • Jason Aldean with Luke Combs & Lauren Alaina on May 25th at XFinity Theatre
  • Rascal Flatts with Dan & Shay and Carly Pearce on June 8th at XFinity Theatre
  • Miranda Lambert with Little Big Town on July 20th at XFinity Theatre
  • Lady Antebellum with Darius Rucker on July 28th at XFinity Theatre

Tickets go on sale Friday January 26th at 10am at Megaticket.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000, for a limited time only, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J this week starting at 2pm.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of Country Megatickets!

