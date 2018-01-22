Image courtesy Live Nation

All this week you can win tickets to Dirty Dancing- The Tour live at The Toyota Oakdale Theatre this February, and more!

It is the summer of 1963, and 17 year- old Frances Baby Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing. On vacation in New Yorks Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, Baby shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles upon the staff quarters when an all-night dance party is in full swing. Mesmerized by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby cant wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle the resort dance instructor. Babys life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnnys leading lady both on-stage and off with breathtaking consequences.

Friday February 2nd at 8pm | Saturday February 3rd at 2pm and 8pm

Tickets are on sale now at oakdale.com, the Oakdale box office or Charge By Phone 800-745-3000… but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC… PLUS, you COULD win roundtrip limo, courtesy of Premier Limo, AND dinner at Tre Scalini in New Haven!

Listen to Mike Kelley for your chance to call-in all this week starting at 10am. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to the show.