Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A Missouri State freshman tried to connect with a girl named Claudia on Tinder, but instead of swiping right, he swiped left and lost his chance. So turns out there were 20 Claudias on campus, so he emailed all of them. And yes, he found the correct one. No word on if they hooked up.

Apparently, some people still keep their saved cash in a soup can. A Massachusetts couple had $2500 in a can and when a local soup kitchen collected the can donations, the couple accidentally gave them the cash instead of the soup…

Today is National Pie Day! Here are the eight national favorites…

8. Blueberry

7. Strawberry

6. Lemon

5. Cherry

4. Pecan

3. Chocolate

2. Pumpkin

1. Apple

Here’s a sweet story out of New Zealand – a 68-year-man has been married to his wife for 34 years. But he has Alzheimer’s and forgot that he was married at all. So he proposed to this woman he lives with… his wife! She said yes and even staged a full wedding to humor him.

Is that a fish in your pants, or??? A man in Clearwater, FL walked into a fish store and dropped fish into his pants, then walked out. He was arrested.

