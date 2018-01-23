Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards ceremony were announced Tuesday morning, and The Shape of Water led the pack with 13 nominations. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wasn’t too far behind… the Martin McDonagh-directed film earned eight nods.

Best Picture:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

James Franco got snubbed… but Kobe Bryant was just nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for his movie, Dear Basketball. Kobe was formally charged with raping a woman back in 2003, so why is James getting snubbed?

Neil Diamond has announced that he is retiring because he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The third leg of his 50th anniversary tour — originally set to launch in March — has been cancelled on doctor’s orders.

Mark Wahlberg is responding to allegations that he uses steroids. A report emerged that suggested a jailed steroids dealer, Richard Rodriguez, dealt the performance enhancing drugs to Mark. Mark is denying everything. “All natural baby, all the time,” Mark told TMZ. Later, Mark flexed his bicep and said, “That’s hard work baby.”

Is Kate Hudson engaged? She’s been wearing a ring on that finger! Over the weekend, Hudson wore a ring on her wedding finger while riding a dirt bike in Los Angeles with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Britney Spears is going on tour and she’ll be here on July 15th, playing Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT.