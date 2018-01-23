Photo: Sipa / USA Today

By Joe Hyer

Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner, and we want to see who you think will leave the GRAMMYs a winner!

The nominees for song of the year include some of the year’s biggest hits. You couldn’t go anywhere without hearing “Despacito” this summer. Meanwhile, Julia Michaels’ debut single “Issues” became a smash hit. Jay-Z and Bruno Mars each had smash hits with “4:44” “That’s What I Like.” Plus, Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” addressed an important issue and reminded us that we are never alone.

Let us know what you think! You can vote below.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.