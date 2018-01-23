(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Just call him Styles, Harry Styles. Plus, The Razzies have been announced, Jane Fonda attacks Megyn Kelly, and more in today’s Hollywood Stories!

Harry Styles has a shot at becoming the youngest James Bond in history! Director Christopher Nolan– who is rumored to be taking the reins of the next Bond film– directed Styles in last year’s Dunkirk, and really liked his acting chops. Harry would attract a younger audience, there’s no doubt about that.

Meanwhile, Idris Elba– who people had wanted as Bond for a long time– said he thinks the next Bond should be a woman.

This year’s Worst Picture nominees for The Razzies are:

Transformers: The Last Knight

Fifty Shades Darker

The Emoji Movie

The Mummy

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence picked up a Worst Actress nomination for Mother!

Ed Sheeran, who announced on Saturday that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend, revealed that he plans to quit music when they have kids in order to be a good father. Isn’t that cool? But one word of warning– Christine made that promise too, and then went out of her mind after she stayed home for three years.

Remember when Megyn Kelly asked Jane Fonda about plastic surgery, which got Fonda really angry that Megyn had the nerve to ask her about it? Sharon Osborne brought it up again on The Talk, saying that Megyn is out of control.

For the record, Megyn Kelly explained that Jane Fonda had been talking about her plastic surgery to everyone who would listen, and she came on Megyn’s show to talk about a movie about aging.

On The Bachelor last night, things started out innocent enough. The girls went on their first group date, hiking in Lake Tahoe. They go hiking through the woods, and someone thought it would be a hilarious bit to put apple juice in Arie Luyendyk’s bottle, so it would look like he relieved himself in his bottle and then drank his own urine. One of the girls, Jenna, was willing to drink her own… until they let her off in on the joke!

She said she would drink her pee for him? He’s not worth it, girl!

And there was a “Bekah-ning!” We finally found out how old Bekah is (although Bachelor Nation already figured out she was 22). That’s a 13 year difference between her and 36-year-old Arie.

Jason Momoa from Game Of Thrones is a big, imposing guy… and some people didn’t think that he spoke English! He wasn’t getting offered any roles anywhere, and it was Portlandia‘s Fred Armisen who broke the news to him, when his step daughter went to shoot a scene.

Three years after she departed NBC News, and five and a half years after she signed off as a Today host, Ann Curry is back on TV tonight on PBS. The series is called We’ll Meet Again, and let’s not forget… Ann has a great sense of humor. Talking about her Japanese mom to Stephen Colbert, she said:

Can’t wait to catch up with her tonight on PBS!