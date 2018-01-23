Photo: Nick Walker

By Scott T. Sterling



Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey (brothers Kyle and Michael Trewartha) have joined forces for a new track, “The Middle.”

“We worked really hard on this record to get it just right and it feels great to be able to finally share it with everyone,” Zedd shared. “It was super fun working with Maren because she is clearly an amazing singer and very talented musician. And, I always love working with Grey because we push ourselves to make the best music possible and the end result is incredible.”

“I’m so excited we’re finally able to share ‘The Middle’ with the world. Zedd was so great to work with and so easy going, it felt like we’d been working together for years,” Maren Morris said in a press statement. “The sound is reflective of my many influences as an artist – a little bit country, little pop, little R&B, relatable, emotional and catchy as hell. There are no limits with this song and I can’t wait to see how the fans react.”

“We love working with Zedd, who’s not only been a great mentor, but a great friend. It’s always exciting to see what we can come up with in the studio together and even more exciting to be able to share this with everyone,” added Grey.

The collaborators and their new track will be featured in a commercial during this weekend’s 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28th.

Check out “The Middle” below.