Susan from Burlington was ready to kick some butt! Find out how she did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Neil Diamond is 76 today. Which one of these is NOT a Neil Diamond song? Love on the Rocks, All Night Long, or Sweet Caroline?
All Night Long

A guy with Alzheimer’s recently forgot he was married and did what?
Remarried his wife 

Yesterday was National Pie Day. According to the survey, what’s the number one pie choice in America?
Apple

What recording artist was standing behind Minnie Mouse as she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Katy Perry 

According to a recent survey, 56% of us will stop and pick up what if we see it on the ground?
A penny

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!

