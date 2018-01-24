(Photo Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa Press)

The Oscar nominees were announced yesterday, and The Shape Of Water lead the way with 13 nominations. Dunkirk was next with eight.

A record-tying number of women were nominated in the competitive Oscar categories outside of acting this year, that includes Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, who’s the first female director to be nominated in eight years. But not all women were showered with love… Wonder Woman got snubbed! The workouts that the cast had to go through alone were Academy Award-worthy.

Jimmy Kimmel is back as the host for the second straight year. The 90th annual Academy Awards will air Sunday March 4th on ABC.

The nominees were announced yesterday by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis, and Tiffany was laughing her way through mis-pronouncing the names of the nominees. The internet thought it was hilarious.

I am so sorry I can say your name. I just felt like I was a substitute teacher in a Key and Peele skit. I was having a unreal experience. So Greatful your are cool Congratulations! https://t.co/kKyzWdtoNK https://t.co/RWNRQpi6HS — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 23, 2018

Barney the Dinosaur… tantric healer? Yup. David Joyner, the guy who played Barney, is now a tantric healer who has sex with women to release their blocked energy.

Megyn Kelly went on an epic rant against Jane Fonda, and nothing she said wasn’t true… but NBC then aired a pre-taped episode during Kelly’s 9am hour. Is she on her way out?

There’s not going to be an *NSYNC reunion at the Super Bowl, so you can get over that right now. Even though Justin Timberlake is going to be there, Joey Fatone said forget about it.

The rest of *NSYNC have to be upset. Fatone also denied Justin will bring out Janet Jackson, saying of Justin “He’s not that kind of person. He’s not controversial like that.”

An analysis of hashtags from around the country seems to indicate that almost every state wants the Eagles to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl… even Connecticut! The only four states rooting for the Pats are Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and for some reason North Dakota.

British actor Simon Shelton died at the age of 52. He was best known for playing Tinky Winky, the purple Teletubby… the one that Jerry Falwell accused of being gay.