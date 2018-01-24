Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships, offering his male perspective.

This week though, it’s all about the latest episode The Bachelor! And no one better than franchise alum Matt Munson to break it all down with Gina!

It seems Bachelor Nation is unimpressed with this season.

Gina: Your season was more fun. I’m kinda snoozing on this current season.

Matt: I’m glad to hear that it’s not just me. I’ve talked to a couple people from my season and I think everybody wished one of the guys from my season… [would be this season’s Bachelor]. When they chose this guy, we thought maybe we’re wrong, maybe we’re missing something. But as it pans out, I don’t get it… I thought race car driver, maybe he had something interesting to him, or the fact that he was more mature and knew what he wanted – they did that with Rachel – she was older, she wanted to get engaged and married, they were trending older, more mature. But then they put the older, basic guy with the younger girls.

Gina: He’s 36 and even said, “I didn’t come here for a 22-year-old girlfriend – I came here for a wife.” And she was offended by that – I just don’t think she is in the same place he is. You change so much in your twenties – she has a whole life to live. I’m not saying it doesn’t work… it might for some people, but it’s a lot of obstacles.

Matt: I just think at that point, you change as you grow older. But at that age when you’re just out of college and the other person is pushing 40… it just doesn’t line up for me. Why not bring on the older girls?

Gina: But the show never really does! The other girls are like 25, 26… the oldest I might’ve seen was 32. Maybe we should be blaming the show! And then you’ve got Krystal – I don’t know what her age is, but she’s *wooooooo*!

Matt: She’s one of the few things you’re watching for!

Gina: Because you want that drama on the show. But we’re already weeks in and I don’t know half the girls’ names, that says problem – you’re not attracting my attention. I skew a little bit older than the girls on the show, so I was thinking you could help me make a video for Chris Harrison–just as a joke–of me auditioning for the next season! And you appear in it with me!

Matt: Ready when you are!

Gina and Matt will be here to recap next week’s episode… and you may soon see Gina’s audition video!