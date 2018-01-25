A self-sanding car??By Gary Craig
Gary Craig wants to keep you safe on the roads this winter, so he “went on Shark Tank” to pitch his new invention!

He was asking for $50,000 for a 10% stake in his product… a self-sanding car!

Imagine you’re driving along and start sliding in the snow! But you push a button and a patented suction mechanism vacuums sand that is in your trunk and shoots the sand on the road in front of your car!

Listen above to hear what the Sharks had to say… LOL!

Do you think Gary’s invention is a good idea? Vote here!

