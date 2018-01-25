Craig and Company give you the punchline first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!
Get Out
An Oscar nominee for Best Picture and the phrase most commonly heard by Harvey Weinstein
Cream cheese and the Eagles
Name two things from Philadelphia that are about to be smeared.
A 1956 Ford Thunderbird and her soul
Name two things Kris Jenner has sold
Tide, Atlantic, and Oprah
Name a pod, a cod, and a God
Condescending
How can you describe a prisoner escaping by repelling down the side of a building?
Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water and Stormy Daniels
Name two people who’ve had sex with a disgusting creature
Comments
Gary CraigMore from Gary Craig