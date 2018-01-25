By Gary Craig
Craig and Company give you the punchline first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Get Out 
An Oscar nominee for Best Picture and the phrase most commonly heard by Harvey Weinstein 

Cream cheese and the Eagles
Name two things from Philadelphia that are about to be smeared. 

A 1956 Ford Thunderbird and her soul
Name two things Kris Jenner has sold 

Tide, Atlantic, and Oprah
Name a pod, a cod, and a God

Condescending 
How can you describe a prisoner escaping by repelling down the side of a building? 

Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water and Stormy Daniels
Name two people who’ve had sex with a disgusting creature 

 

