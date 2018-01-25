Craig and Company give you the punchline first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Get Out

An Oscar nominee for Best Picture and the phrase most commonly heard by Harvey Weinstein

Cream cheese and the Eagles

Name two things from Philadelphia that are about to be smeared.

A 1956 Ford Thunderbird and her soul

Name two things Kris Jenner has sold

Tide, Atlantic, and Oprah

Name a pod, a cod, and a God

Condescending

How can you describe a prisoner escaping by repelling down the side of a building?

Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water and Stormy Daniels

Name two people who’ve had sex with a disgusting creature