Finally another photo of a pregnant Kylie Jenner out and about… she was with her best friend and mom at a construction site. Looks like Kylie wants to build a compound for her and her daughter. She wants a quieter life: “Kylie wants to build a farm, garden and have a horse stable. Even a pregnant Kylie is all business.”

Meryl Streep is joining the cast of HBO’s Big Little Lies for season two!!! She will play the role of Mary Louise Wright, AKA Nicole Kidman’s character’s mother-in-law.

So networks have brought back some old shows… most recently Will & Grace and Roseanne… and here’s another one! Murphy Brown is returning to TV with Candice Bergen. The show ran from 1988 to 1998 with Candice starring as Murphy, an investigative journalist and TV anchor.

Disney star Adam Hicks has been arrested for armed robbery according to TMZ. Hicks, who has starred in Zeke and Luther, Pair of Kings, and Lemonade Mouth allegedly committed 4 or 5 armed robberies. Hicks and his girlfriend would go up to people walking in the San Fernando Valley area, stick a gun in their face and demand money, cellphones and other items.

Hugh Hefner left his 27 year old wife, Crystal Hefner $5 million and a $5 million home so she’d have somewhere to live. Well…Crystal has already sold the home for $7.2 million!

The Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is coming on March 22… it’s a firefighter-based show in Seattle, and it’s going to be called Station 19. We already have Chicago Fire and 9-1-1.

Tom Cruise is now Instagram official, and the sixth Mission: Impossible movie has a title! It’s called Mission: Impossible: Fallout and he posted 2 photos… one is of him doing a stunt hanging from a helicopter.

Two more women have accused Nelly of sexual assault, and Russell Simmons is being sued for $5 million from a woman that claims he sexually assaulted her.

The music industry will support the #TimesUp movement by wearing a white rose at the GRAMMYs this Sunday.