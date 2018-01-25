The cast of "This is Us" Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Elton John is doing one last tour before retiring! Plus, Grumpy Cat wins big in court! And This Is Us ignites Crockpot backlash! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Elton John announced that he is retiring… after one last global tour. He’s doing 300 shows, then plans to spend time with his family.

Grumpy Cat, the surly viral feline, has won a copyright infringement case and scored $700,000! The Washington Post had a clever headline… LOL!

Kim Kardashian might not wait long for a fourth child – a source says she wants another baby via the same surrogate who carried Chicago West.

Spoiler Alert: It was a Crockpot that brought down the family in This Is Us. The neighbor had brought it over. Meanwhile, Crockpot is all over social media defending their product and assuring customers they don’t have faulty switches.

Murphy Brown is another ’90s series getting a revival! Yes, Candice Bergen will return.

Justin Timberlake‘s new album Man of the Woods is coming out 2/2 and his big halftime show is 2/4! The album features a collaboration with Alicia Keys, who talked about it here…

Caitlyn Jenner is gonna be on Dancing with the Stars. Kim and Rob have already been on the show. Can they find another family to pick from?

David Schwimmer is starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Skittles that will only be shown to… one person? They released teasers… he’s sitting on a bench feeding Skittles to a talking sandwich. What?